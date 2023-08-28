The Cayuga Nation has announced a collaboration with the Ludovico Sculpture Trail in Seneca Falls that will include tree trimming and, later, additional sculptures on the village trail.

The nation will trim the trees to ensure the safety of visitors, preserve the aesthetics of the trail and demonstrate its commitment to environmental conservation, the nation said in a news release. Additionally, sculptures depicting the history of the Cayuga Nation and its ties to the Seneca Falls region will be unveiled in the near future.

"We are excited to partner with the Ludovico Sculpture Trail to bring about these positive changes," said Clint Halftown, the federal representative for the Cayuga Nation. "Our collaboration aims to enhance the Ludovico Sculpture Trail's natural beauty, strengthen our relationship with the Seneca Falls community, and share the story of Gayogohó:nǫ˺ history through art. We believe these initiatives will be a source of pride for all who call Seneca Falls home."

The .9-mile walking trail features several sculptures and is located along the Seneca-Cayuga Canal and near the Women's Rights National Historical Park and the National Women's Hall of Fame.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ludovicosculpturetrail or cayuganation-nsn.gov/index.html.