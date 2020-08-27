Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES leader explains COVID-19 plans for allowing students back

The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES superintendent summarized the organization's strategy for allowing students to return to its facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local BOCES, which includes nine component Cayuga County-area districts, previously said in its reopening plan they intend to have all students be in their education program every day while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in common areas.
BOCES Superintedent Dr. Brian Hartwell spoke about the reopening plans during a board meeting Thursday night, which was livestreamed. In addition to talking about previously announced plans, he talked about recent guidance from the state Department of Health.
"If school were to start today or tomorrow, the guidance says any staff member or student that is symptomatic of COVID must go to a health care provider, a medical practitioner, and get tested," Hartwell said. "(They will not be) allowed back at the workplace or school until they get a doctor's note and the test is negative. So that can take some time, as you can imagine. Our nurse sees upwards of 20 students per day, so it's about 400 in the month of September in a given year. So with cold and flu season on the horizon and now the new virus to contend with, sometimes it does feel like a house of cards, but we're doing the absolute best we can to try to get students in school and we'll play it day-by-day and make the best decisions we can."
For Career and Technical Education programs, students will enter and exit through their dedicated program door, Hartwell said. For the compass program, students will enter through the designated door in the specific wing that holds that program. A previously released graphic of a "snapshot" of the BOCES plan said students will come in "through classroom or specifically designated doors."
Hartwell said if he were a student in a welding program, for example, he could expect to be greeted by someone with a smile who would take his temperature and ask him COVID-19 screening questions. If the answers to all the questions were no and his temperature was "where it needs to be," he would be allowed in. If a person is not allowed in, they will be sent home.
When a student is in the classroom, there are protocols for going to the bathroom or to the nurse's office. Lunches will be eaten in classrooms, with food put on carts taken to students and social distancing kept up in the classrooms.
Areas will be cleaned frequently. All of the classrooms have been equipped with cameras so students viewing remotely will be able to do a "live-look-in," Hartwell said.
"If a student is remote on a particular day or chosen a remote avenue for their education, they will get synchronous education through that live look-in," he said. Hartwell added there is a caveat, particularity for hands-on CTE courses such as welding and cosmetology.
"They're not there doing the practice and getting the practice via the lab, so we're encouraging them to do that, but there will a live look-in opportunity, so we'll just ask them to pick one or the other," he said.
Buses will drop students off at their dedicated door, Hartwell said, and their release will be staggered by district.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.