Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES only in NY selected for Yamaha partnership

The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES' recently became the sole BOCES in New York state selected for a partnership with Yamaha Marine University.

The BOCES is now one of 100 marine technology programs in the country to partner with the university to give equipment and product training, according to a BOCES news release said. The other picked programs includes technical and community colleges, high schools and training centers.

“Our Yamaha technical advisor toured every single vocational school in New York state and this was the only one that he was willing to partner with because of the way we do things, the facility we have, and the equipment we have,” Todd Marcellus, an instructor for the BOCES Outdoor Power Equipment and Powersports Technology Department, said in the news release. “He felt it was a great fit and a great next step for this program.”

The advanced training bolsters students' chances of placement in the field once they have completed the training, and advances them on the master technician career path outlined by Yamaha Marine University.