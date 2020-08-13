Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES plans to have in-person programs every day

Other requirements include everyone donning face masks at all times unless they are stationary and can maintain physical distance of 6 feet. If social distancing can be maintained, mask breaks will be accommodated when necessary. Screening procedures will be used for students, staff and visitors.

A graphic offering a "snapshot" of the plan indicates students will use specifically designated doors, dismissal will be staggered and attendance will be taken every day.

The plan said that for compass programs, all students will attend all day, every day, or students will follow their home district schedule and BOCES teachers will give hybrid instruction, which includes in-person and remote learning. The snapshot page said for special education, students in district-based programs will follow their district's schedule. Students will get special education services according to to their individualized education programs, in-person or online to the extent possible. For Career and Technical Education, academic courses will be available in-person and through distance learning.

State health and safety regulations will need to be followed, inclding students using face masks in hallways, common areas or other situations where physical distancing isn't possible.