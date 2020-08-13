Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES plans to have in-person programs every day

As Cayuga County-area school districts prepare their fall reopening plans, the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES plans to be able to have students at facilities for its educational programs each day.
The BOCES, which covers the nine component districts of the Cayuga County area, has its plan for fall up on its website. For programs happening on BOCES campuses, the plan is to have all students attend their education program "all day, every day." For programs held at host districts or off-site locations, students will follow the host location's schedule.
BOCES administrators will work with host district administrators to make sure that capacity is such that social distancing can be followed. The plan also notes that BOCES is prepared to bring back all students for in-person instruction while also being able to have remote learning opportunities for students who will need them.
Health and safety expectations for BOCES facilities include social distancing in the building, with proper signage indicating 6 feet intervals, hygiene stations for frequent handwashing and sanitizing throughout the building and hygiene kits, including masks, rubber gloves and hand santizer for each classroom.
Other requirements include everyone donning face masks at all times unless they are stationary and can maintain physical distance of 6 feet. If social distancing can be maintained, mask breaks will be accommodated when necessary. Screening procedures will be used for students, staff and visitors.
A graphic offering a "snapshot" of the plan indicates students will use specifically designated doors, dismissal will be staggered and attendance will be taken every day.
The plan said that for compass programs, all students will attend all day, every day, or students will follow their home district schedule and BOCES teachers will give hybrid instruction, which includes in-person and remote learning. The snapshot page said for special education, students in district-based programs will follow their district's schedule. Students will get special education services according to to their individualized education programs, in-person or online to the extent possible. For Career and Technical Education, academic courses will be available in-person and through distance learning.
State health and safety regulations will need to be followed, inclding students using face masks in hallways, common areas or other situations where physical distancing isn't possible.
