Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES selected for Yamaha partnership
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES selected for Yamaha partnership

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES instructor Todd Marcellus works in the Outdoor Power Equipment and Powersports Technology department, which is partnering with Yamaha Marine University for new certifications for students.

The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES recently became the sole BOCES in New York state selected for a partnership with Yamaha Marine University.

The BOCES is now one of 100 marine technology programs in the country to partner with the university to give equipment and product training, according to a BOCES news release. The other picked programs includes technical and community colleges, high schools and training centers.

“Our Yamaha technical advisor toured every single vocational school in New York state and this was the only one that he was willing to partner with because of the way we do things, the facility we have, and the equipment we have,” Todd Marcellus, an instructor for the BOCES Outdoor Power Equipment and Powersports Technology Department, said in a news release. “He felt it was a great fit and a great next step for this program.”

The advanced training bolsters students' chances of placement in the field once they have completed the training, and advances them on the master technician career path outlined by Yamaha Marine University.

“The marine business is booming right now. It’s had an unheard of amount of growth over the past few years, so Yamaha created this partnership across schools to create more technicians for dealers, who are starving for help,” Marcellus said. “The nice thing is Yamaha has donated some items for us and it’s really brought up the level of the program.”

BOCES District Superintendent Brian Hartwell lauded Marcellus' work on bringing in the new partnership.

“This is great evidence of Mr. Marcellus’ leadership and vision for the program,” Hartwell said in a statement. “I’m excited that we subscribe to some of the modules that Yamaha offers. It definitely affords our students an opportunity to separate themselves in the job market.”

