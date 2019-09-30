ONONDAGA — Beginning in the fall of 2020, nursing students who attend either Cayuga or Onondaga community college can earn their bachelor's degrees at SUNY Upstate Medical University without submitting a new application.
The arrangement for a dual admission system among the three schools was formally announced Monday when the presidents of each institution took part in an agreement signing ceremony. The event took place at OCC's nursing suite on its town of Onondaga campus.
The CCC and OCC students are also guaranteed the opportunity to interview for a position as a registered nurse at Upstate in the first or second year of their education, according to a joint news release from the schools.
OCC President Casey Crabill said the idea started while she and Upstate Interim President Mantosh Dewan were discussing how to help nursing students in associate degree programs plan to get bachelor's degrees at a university.
"Upstate, as part of the SUNY family, is a logical next step," she said, going on to praise Dewan's leadership for getting the schools to an agreement in less than one academic year.
CCC President Brian Durant said positioning nursing students for a clear pathway to bachelor's degrees and even higher educational goals was important to the school.
"It provides us with great leverage and support for our students and our prospective students," he said.
Mary Driscoll, the director of nursing at CCC, said the dual admission also allows students to take coursework while attending community college that will go toward their bachelor's degrees.
"I would say more than 50 percent of our students go on for a bachelor's degree anyways, so this is a good segue for them to start that when they're waiting to come into the program," Driscoll said.
While she didn't know at the time how many students from Cayuga County might take advantage of the dual enrollment, she said there's always a need for more nurses.
"Nursing is this huge umbrella that's gotten bigger," she said, adding that nurses can go on to work in ambulatory clinics and surgery centers, but acute care is often a starting point.
Durant noted that there is a regional shortage, as well.
"That's why we continue to do our part to be able to have the educational opportunities. Try to serve as many students as we can and try to prepare as many for the regional need," he said.