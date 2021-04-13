Cayuga, Onondaga counties halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Two central New York counties will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as federal regulators review six cases involving women who were vaccinated and developed a rare blood clot.
Cayuga and Onondaga counties, both of which have received allotments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will temporarily stop using the doses until the federal review is completed.
The Cayuga County Health Department planned to administer Johnson & Johnson doses at a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, but the clinic was canceled after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended state and local governments pause the use of the vaccine.
Kim Abate, a senior public health educator at the department, said they plan to reschedule the events and use the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
"Cayuga County Health Department will comply with the most current clinical recommendations," Abate said. "Moderna and Pfizer continue to be recommended and available in our region for all people aged 16 and older. As we move forward, we will continue to follow the (FDA) and New York State Department of Health recommendations and will update residents as more information becomes available."
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and county Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine won't be used at the county's vaccination clinics after the CDC and FDA issued its joint recommendation.
Individuals with appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered Moderna or Pfizer doses. If neither vaccine is available, the appointment will be canceled.
The CDC and FDA made their recommendation after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis six to 13 days after receiving the vaccination. The concern about the blood clot is that it requires different treatment than other types of blood clots, which would be treated with heparin. But that treatment could be dangerous for people with this specific clot.
Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experiences certain symptoms — a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath — within a three-week period should contact their health care provider.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to review the cases. The FDA is also investigating.
More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. The CDC and FDA said they recommended the pause "out of an abundance of caution."
"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the agencies said. "COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.