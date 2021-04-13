Cayuga, Onondaga counties halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals with appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered Moderna or Pfizer doses. If neither vaccine is available, the appointment will be canceled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The CDC and FDA made their recommendation after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis six to 13 days after receiving the vaccination. The concern about the blood clot is that it requires different treatment than other types of blood clots, which would be treated with heparin. But that treatment could be dangerous for people with this specific clot.

Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experiences certain symptoms — a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath — within a three-week period should contact their health care provider.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to review the cases. The FDA is also investigating.

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. The CDC and FDA said they recommended the pause "out of an abundance of caution."