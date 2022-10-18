Cayuga, Onondaga counties in line for emergency services funding

Federal funding is being made available to Cayuga and Onondaga counties for emergency preparedness and response.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office recently announced that $7.6 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York state to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.

Cayuga County's grant is $35,176. Onondaga County is eligible for $181,104.

According to a news release, to receive funding, counties must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all potential hazards. Projects may focus on addressing efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.

Funding may be used to support:

• Management and administration activities

• Planning

• Staffing for emergency management agencies

• Equipment

• Training and exercises

• Construction and renovation of emergency operations centers

• Maintenance and sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems.

"At DHSES, we rely on partnerships at the local level between our Office of Emergency Management staff and county emergency management officials to quickly and appropriately respond to disasters," state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said. "This federal funding will help our county emergency managers enhance their preparedness efforts and keep New Yorkers safe."