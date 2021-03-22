Cayuga, Onondaga sheriffs plan recruiting event at Auburn's Booker T. Washington Center

The written test includes reading comprehension, situational judgement, problem sensitivity and reasoning. People who pass that exam will be asked to take on a physical agility exam. Candidates who pass the physical test will be interviewed, and they will receive a background questionnaire which includes their work history, background, any police contacts, where they've gone to school and more, Schenck said.

Background investigations will be done by the office's criminal investigations division once those questionnaires are returned. If the office feels a person is a quality candidate after that, they will be interviewed by a panel of administrators. If someone gets through that successfully, they will be hired and sent off to a basic police academy for a 26-week program.

Those who pass the program will be teamed with an experienced officer for 16-week field training. The recruit's progress will be accessed, and provided they get through that, they will be able to work on their own.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0