Cayuga, Onondaga sheriffs plan recruiting event at Auburn's Booker T. Washington Center

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office will be visiting an Auburn community center for a recruiting event later this month.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave. Attendees will be able to meet with members of both agencies to talk about employment opportunities and sign up for the patrol and/or custody exams.
The application deadline for Cayuga County's road patrol division test is March 31, while the county's deadline for the custody division exam is April 21. The deadline for Onondaga's road patrol test is March 26. The exam date for both agencies' road patrols is May 15, while the test date for Cayuga's custody division is June 5.
Those interested opportunities in the Cayuga sheriff's office can also apply through the county website at mycivilservice.cayugacounty.us/exams or call (315) 253-1284. People interested in the Onondaga office can apply at employment.ongov.net.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said earlier this month the office's road patrol has three vacancies, which limits the number of deputies that can be placed in any given shift.
The written test includes reading comprehension, situational judgement, problem sensitivity and reasoning. People who pass that exam will be asked to take on a physical agility exam. Candidates who pass the physical test will be interviewed, and they will receive a background questionnaire which includes their work history, background, any police contacts, where they've gone to school and more, Schenck said.
Background investigations will be done by the office's criminal investigations division once those questionnaires are returned. If the office feels a person is a quality candidate after that, they will be interviewed by a panel of administrators. If someone gets through that successfully, they will be hired and sent off to a basic police academy for a 26-week program.
Those who pass the program will be teamed with an experienced officer for 16-week field training. The recruit's progress will be accessed, and provided they get through that, they will be able to work on their own.
