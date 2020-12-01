Cayuga prison COVID-19 outbreak grows as NY reports more cases

A COVID-19 outbreak at Cayuga Correctional Facility has grown to nearly 20 cases, according to the latest update from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
DOCCS reported on Tuesday that the medium-security prison has 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its incarcerated population since the pandemic began earlier this year. There were 44 cases at the prison in October when the first outbreak occurred.
There are 19 cases that have been identified as part of the second outbreak at the prison. DOCCS told The Citizen on Monday that there were 15 active cases. Based on the new data from the department, there are 17 active cases at the facility. Forty-six incarcerated individuals have recovered after testing positive for the virus.
Most of the cases in both outbreaks have been asymptomatic. But DOCCS said Monday that there were at least five incarcerated individuals who had symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive.
It's unknown whether there are cases involving employees at the prison. DOCCS doesn't disclose staff cases due to security concerns. The Cayuga County Health Department hasn't revealed in any of its situational updates whether there are prison employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
When the first outbreak occurred in October, DOCCS was in the process of conducting targeted testing at the facility. Every inmate was tested for COVID-19. The department recently announced that it had completed targeted testing at each of its 52 prisons.
With the new cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility, more testing is being performed. The department reported Tuesday that there are 14 inmates awaiting their test results.
In a statement Monday, DOCCS said its response to the COVID-19 outbreak in prisons "has been guided by facts, scientific data and the guidance of public health experts."
Correctional facilities have been a concern throughout the pandemic because of the confined settings and the likelihood that COVID-19 would spread quickly in prisons. DOCCS recently addressed an outbreak at Elmira Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in the Southern Tier. There have been 605 confirmed cases at the facility, the most of any prison in the state.
Four prisons — Fishkill, Green Haven, Greene and Shawangunk — have reported at least 100 confirmed cases since March. Cayuga has the seventh-most cases of any state prison. Overall, there have been 1,808 cases among the incarcerated population.
Staff cases have been rising, too. Until Tuesday, inmate cases outnumbered employee cases. But there are now 1,823 staff cases — an indication that more employees are contracting the virus.
