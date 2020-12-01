Cayuga prison COVID-19 outbreak grows as NY reports more cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the first outbreak occurred in October, DOCCS was in the process of conducting targeted testing at the facility. Every inmate was tested for COVID-19. The department recently announced that it had completed targeted testing at each of its 52 prisons.

With the new cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility, more testing is being performed. The department reported Tuesday that there are 14 inmates awaiting their test results.

In a statement Monday, DOCCS said its response to the COVID-19 outbreak in prisons "has been guided by facts, scientific data and the guidance of public health experts."

Correctional facilities have been a concern throughout the pandemic because of the confined settings and the likelihood that COVID-19 would spread quickly in prisons. DOCCS recently addressed an outbreak at Elmira Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in the Southern Tier. There have been 605 confirmed cases at the facility, the most of any prison in the state.

Four prisons — Fishkill, Green Haven, Greene and Shawangunk — have reported at least 100 confirmed cases since March. Cayuga has the seventh-most cases of any state prison. Overall, there have been 1,808 cases among the incarcerated population.