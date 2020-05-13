Cayuga prison inmates, staff aiding flood response by filling sandbags

With high water levels along Lake Ontario and in neighboring Onondaga County, inmates and staff at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia are assisting the effort to protect against flooding.
A team of three officers and between seven to nine inmates have been filling sandbags at the prison over the last couple of weeks. So far, the crew has filled more than 3,100 sandbags.
Al Mothershed, western region business agent for the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said the bags and sand are dropped off at the prison by the state Department of Transportation. The inmates and officers fill the bags in the prison's compost building.
Once the sandbags are filled, the state Canal Corporation or Department of Transportation picks them up to use in Onondaga County.
"Under the circumstances, it's a fantastic project for these guys to be involved in," Mothershed said.
There is a need for sandbags, especially in Onondaga County, because of recent rainfall that led to high water levels. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday issued a travel advisory on waterways within the county. According to the advisory, heavy rainfall caused hazardous conditions on local waterways.
Along with the advisory, the sheriff's office issued a no wake restriction on Seneca River from Three Rivers west to the county line, including Cross and Onondaga lakes.
Cayuga Correctional Facility isn't the only state prison helping fill sandbags. Mothershed said that inmates and staff at Orleans Correctional Facility in western New York have been filling sandbags, too, over the last several months. He estimated that about 60,000 sandbags have been filled at the prison.
The sandbags from Orleans have been distributed in the Rochester area and to protect the shoreline against Lake Ontario flooding.
"It's a heck of a project for them to take on," Mothershed said.
