Cayuga prison inmates, staff aiding flood response by filling sandbags

With high water levels along Lake Ontario and in neighboring Onondaga County, inmates and staff at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia are assisting the effort to protect against flooding.

A team of three officers and between seven to nine inmates have been filling sandbags at the prison over the last couple of weeks. So far, the crew has filled more than 3,100 sandbags.

Al Mothershed, western region business agent for the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said the bags and sand are dropped off at the prison by the state Department of Transportation. The inmates and officers fill the bags in the prison's compost building.

Once the sandbags are filled, the state Canal Corporation or Department of Transportation picks them up to use in Onondaga County.

"Under the circumstances, it's a fantastic project for these guys to be involved in," Mothershed said.