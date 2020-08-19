Cayuga sheriff's office: Auburn man made fake bomb threat to government buildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn man faces criminal charges after allegedly making false bomb threats to different government buildings, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Leonard C. Hamilton Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Syracuse by the members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office in connection with an arrest warrant from Auburn City Court, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The release said the warrant charged Hamilton, 26, a transient, with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class D felony, and alleged he called an employee of the Cayuga County Office building earlier this year, saying a bomb was in the building. It was determined in the investigation there was no credibility to the threat.

Hamilton was arraigned in the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part and held in Cayuga County Jail without bail, the release said. At the time of Hamilton's arrest, he had an arrest warrant for a similar incident in Auburn, plus a warrant for a probation violation. He was previously convicted of misdemeanor falsely reporting an incident in July 2019 in Auburn City Court, the release said.

Sheriff's Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said Hamilton had called the office building a couple times and also sent a bomb scare call to Cayuga County Mental Health.