Cayuga sheriff's office: Auburn man made fake bomb threats to government buildings

An Auburn man is facing criminal charges after allegedly making false bomb threats to different government buildings, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Leonard C. Hamilton Jr. was charged Tuesday by the sheriff's office and the Auburn Police Department after making false threats various times earlier this year, said sheriff's office Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius.

Cornelius said Hamilton, 26, transient, made two threats regarding the Cayuga County Office Building on Genesee Street in Auburn and one to the Cayuga County Mental Health clinic on North Street. It was determined none of the threats had any credibility.

"There was definitely nothing to it," Cornelius said. "It was a little disruptive a couple of times, but we put it together pretty fast."

Hamilton was charged by the sheriff's office and the APD with separate counts of first-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class D felony.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

