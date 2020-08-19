You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga sheriff's office: Auburn man made fake bomb threats to government buildings
top story
CRIME

Cayuga sheriff's office: Auburn man made fake bomb threats to government buildings

{{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn man is facing criminal charges after allegedly making false bomb threats to different government buildings, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Leonard C. Hamilton Jr. was charged Tuesday by the sheriff's office and the Auburn Police Department after making false threats various times earlier this year, said sheriff's office Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius.

Cornelius said Hamilton, 26, transient, made two threats regarding the Cayuga County Office Building on Genesee Street in Auburn and one to the Cayuga County Mental Health clinic on North Street. It was determined none of the threats had any credibility.

"There was definitely nothing to it," Cornelius said. "It was a little disruptive a couple of times, but we put it together pretty fast."

Hamilton was charged by the sheriff's office and the APD with separate counts of first-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class D felony.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Women's right to vote turns 100

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News