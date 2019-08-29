Cayuga Strategic Solutions, the joint venture of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, is pleased to announce and welcome Jessica Hargarther as the new Office Manager.
Hargarther has an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Finger Lakes Community College and is near completion of a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management. According to a news release, she has worked in a number of executive administrative roles, so she brings vast experience and expertise in administrative and financial activities to the position.
As the office manager, Hargarther has responsibilities related to bookkeeping and financial management, board coordination, scheduling, communications, record keeping, and payroll, among other administrative and management duties.
Cayuga Strategic Solutions said in a statement that it is pleased to have Hargarther join the effort to further promote Cayuga County, and looks forward to a prosperous future with her on the team.