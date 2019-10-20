Auburn received national attention during a "CBS Sunday Morning" story about Harriet Tubman.
The news program profiled Tubman less than two weeks before the wide release of "Harriet," a film about the abolitionist's life. Cynthia Erivo, the actress who plays Tubman in the movie, appears in the CBS story.
"I saw her as a young woman who had a force of will that was almost unbreakable," Erivo told CBS.
The "CBS Sunday Morning" feature traces Tubman's life, which began as a slave on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Kate Clifford Larson, Tubman's biographer, was interviewed by CBS. She shared her knowledge of the Maryland landscape where Tubman spent her early years and tells the story of how Tubman, at 13, was struck in the head by a two-pound weight.
Tubman dealt with the lasting effects of that injury. Throughout her life, she had epileptic seizures — a fact that's highlighted often in "Harriet."
The abolitionist is recognized for her role in the Underground Railroad. She is credited with leading more than 70 people to freedom. She also led the Combahee River raid — the first American woman to lead troops into battle — which freed 750 enslaved people.
The latter part of the CBS story focuses on Tubman's life in Auburn, including her relationship with former Secretary of State William H. Seward. Seward offered Tubman a seven-acre property on South Street which is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.
CBS visited the Seward House Museum for the story and interviewed Jeffrey Ludwig, the museum's education director. Ludwig noted that Tubman was a "regular visitor" to the Sewards' mansion.
Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, was also interviewed by CBS. In the story that aired Sunday, Hill called Tubman a "lightning rod for change" and the "Serena Williams of her time."
CBS also visited the Tubman national park and the Tubman home. Tubman's former brick residence and the Home for the Aged are shown.
Judith Bryant, a great-great-grandniece of Tubman, also appears in the program.
The story concludes with a visit to Tubman's grave at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn. The program ends the piece by reading the epitaph on Tubman's tombstone, "Servant of God. Well done."