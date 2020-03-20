CCC cancels 2020 commencement ceremony, closes childcare center due to coronavirus

Cayuga Community College has cancelled its 2020 commencement and ceased operations at its child care center in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The college said in a news release Friday that its child care center has closed due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The center opened at the former Neighborhood House day care building at 81 Wall St. in Auburn last year so CCC could expand its child care services.
CCC also said graduating students who received their degree in December 2019 or January 2020 or will get their degrees in May 2020 or in the summer will be invited to participate in the college's next commencement.
"We know commencement is an important moment for our students, so it saddens our community to have to cancel this year’s ceremony. However, to ensure the health of our students, their families and our staff, cancelling is the best way to keep everyone safe,” CCC President Brian Durant said in the news release.
The college announced last week most classes would transition online amid Gov. Andrew Cuomo's saying State University of New York schools would prioritize distance learning to help stop the potential spread of the respiratory illness.
CCC said Friday most courses and student support services have been moved to a distance learning format and nearly all staff would work remotely, effective that day. This system will be in effect until further notice. The college's campuses in Auburn and Fulton will stay open but will only be accessible to staff and students.
"Fewer people on both campuses will allow for greater social distancing to enhance student and staff safety. Cleaning standards across both campuses will continue at an increased level," the college said in the news release. "In Auburn, the campus library will become the service center for students. A limited number of library personnel, information technology and other college staff will be available to help students and connect them with expanded college resources such as tutoring and advisement that are now delivered remotely. The same services will be provided in a computer lab on the Fulton Campus."