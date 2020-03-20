CCC cancels 2020 commencement ceremony, closes childcare center due to coronavirus

Cayuga Community College has cancelled its 2020 commencement and ceased operations at its child care center in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The college said in a news release Friday that its child care center has closed due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The center opened at the former Neighborhood House day care building at 81 Wall St. in Auburn last year so CCC could expand its child care services.

CCC also said graduating students who received their degree in December 2019 or January 2020 or will get their degrees in May 2020 or in the summer will be invited to participate in the college's next commencement.

"We know commencement is an important moment for our students, so it saddens our community to have to cancel this year’s ceremony. However, to ensure the health of our students, their families and our staff, cancelling is the best way to keep everyone safe,” CCC President Brian Durant said in the news release.