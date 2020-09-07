CCC's public affairs shows return this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public affairs shows "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” and “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino” produced by Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department return this week after having their spring season cut short because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the guest on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” will be Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill who will give a city update. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 on and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 & 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

On Thursday, on "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino," Make-A-Wish Executive Director Diane Kuppermann will discuss their Sept. 12 fundraising event “Drive In On The Wild Side” at the Finger Lakes Drive-In. The show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31.

On Sept. 15, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy will give an update on COVID-19 and the county’s response on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” and on Sept. 17 Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo will give an update on the Auburn schools' new year and hybrid system of learning options.