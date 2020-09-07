CCC's public affairs shows return this week

The public affairs shows "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” and “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino” produced by Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department return this week after having their spring season cut short because of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the guest on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” will be Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill who will give a city update. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 on and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 & 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).
On Thursday, on "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino," Make-A-Wish Executive Director Diane Kuppermann will discuss their Sept. 12 fundraising event “Drive In On The Wild Side” at the Finger Lakes Drive-In. The show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31.
On Sept. 15, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy will give an update on COVID-19 and the county’s response on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” and on Sept. 17 Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo will give an update on the Auburn schools' new year and hybrid system of learning options.
The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC's radio station WDWN–89.1 FM.
Future guests in September include State Sen. James Seward, who is not seeking reelection, Cayuga County Legislator Trish Kerr, to give an update on local census efforts, and City Manager Jeff Dygert for a city update.
Starting the week of Oct. 8 are a series of six candidate forums for the offices covering Cayuga County, including the NY24 Congressional re-match with U.S. Rep. John Katko and Dana Balter, the open NY51 Senate seat, the open NY50 Senate seat, the NY54 Senate with incumbent Sen. Pamela Helming, the NY126 Assembly, opened by the retirement of Assemblyman Gary D. Finch and the NY130 Assembly now held by Assemblyman Brian Manktelow. Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by The Citizen's Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at the college on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.
