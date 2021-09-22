CDC: Nearly 60% of eligible Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated

Nearly 60% of Cayuga County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, 39,533 eligible residents are fully vaccinated. There are three vaccines available for adults ages 18 and older, one of which — Pfizer — has also been approved for children ages 12-17.
The state Department of Health says 43.5% of Cayuga County children in the 12-15 age group are fully vaccinated. Individuals who are age 16 or 17 are included in a group with young adults ages 18 to 24. Their vaccination rate is 47.2%.
Overall, the county's vaccination rate among adults age 18 and older is 60.3%, according to the CDC. More than three-quarters of residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate is important because most of the new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are unvaccinated. The local health department admitted 56 new cases on Tuesday, 37 of which are unvaccinated.
In September, the county has reported 790 new cases. Nearly 70% (549) aren't vaccinated.
Most of the patients receiving treatment for COVID-related illnesses in area hospitals are also unvaccinated. The health department said there are 18 residents in four hospitals, including Auburn Community. Eleven aren't vaccinated.
Seven of the 18 patients are under age 60, including four in their 50s, two in their 30s and one in their 20s. Among older age groups, four patients are in their 70s, three in their 90s, two are in their 80s and two are in their 60s.
No new deaths were reported. On Tuesday, the health department said a woman in her 70s died of COVID-19. Cayuga County has 98 virus-related fatalities since the pandemic began in March 2020.
