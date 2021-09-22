CDC: Nearly 60% of eligible Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated

Nearly 60% of Cayuga County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, 39,533 eligible residents are fully vaccinated. There are three vaccines available for adults ages 18 and older, one of which — Pfizer — has also been approved for children ages 12-17.

The state Department of Health says 43.5% of Cayuga County children in the 12-15 age group are fully vaccinated. Individuals who are age 16 or 17 are included in a group with young adults ages 18 to 24. Their vaccination rate is 47.2%.

Overall, the county's vaccination rate among adults age 18 and older is 60.3%, according to the CDC. More than three-quarters of residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination rate is important because most of the new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are unvaccinated. The local health department admitted 56 new cases on Tuesday, 37 of which are unvaccinated.

In September, the county has reported 790 new cases. Nearly 70% (549) aren't vaccinated.