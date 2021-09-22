 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CDC: Nearly 60% of eligible Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated
alert top story
COVID-19

CDC: Nearly 60% of eligible Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated

Vaccine Clinic 3 .JPG

The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic in the conference room at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Nearly 60% of Cayuga County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

So far, 39,533 eligible residents are fully vaccinated. There are three vaccines available for adults ages 18 and older, one of which — Pfizer — has also been approved for children ages 12-17. 

The state Department of Health says 43.5% of Cayuga County children in the 12-15 age group are fully vaccinated. Individuals who are age 16 or 17 are included in a group with young adults ages 18 to 24. Their vaccination rate is 47.2%. 

Overall, the county's vaccination rate among adults age 18 and older is 60.3%, according to the CDC. More than three-quarters of residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated. 

The vaccination rate is important because most of the new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are unvaccinated. The local health department admitted 56 new cases on Tuesday, 37 of which are unvaccinated. 

In September, the county has reported 790 new cases. Nearly 70% (549) aren't vaccinated. 

Most of the patients receiving treatment for COVID-related illnesses in area hospitals are also unvaccinated. The health department said there are 18 residents in four hospitals, including Auburn Community. Eleven aren't vaccinated. 

Seven of the 18 patients are under age 60, including four in their 50s, two in their 30s and one in their 20s. Among older age groups, four patients are in their 70s, three in their 90s, two are in their 80s and two are in their 60s. 

No new deaths were reported. On Tuesday, the health department said a woman in her 70s died of COVID-19. Cayuga County has 98 virus-related fatalities since the pandemic began in March 2020. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News