CDC: 'Substantial' COVID-19 transmission in Cayuga County, masks recommended

While McNabb-Coleman is urging local residents to wear a mask in public settings, there is not a mask mandate in place. In May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the statewide mask mandate for vaccinated people. Unvaccinated people were required to wear a mask, but there wasn't any enforcement of the mandate.

The mask mandate, like other orders, ended when Cuomo rescinded the state of emergency that had been in effect since March 2020. Cuomo said Monday that he can't issue a statewide mask directive because he no longer has the emergency powers he possessed for much of the pandemic. Instead, he urged local leaders to impose new mask mandates.

The CDC is recommending mask-wearing due to the surge of the Delta variant, which now accounts for a vast majority of COVID-19 cases. Case numbers are rising across the country. Florida reported more than 21,000 new cases in a day last week, the highest single-day count for the state during the pandemic.