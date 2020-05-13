CEDA director updates committee on state of Cayuga County businesses

CEDA's micoloan program has mostly funded businesses in the central part of the county, Verrier said, but those in the north and south ends have also received grants.

The program is set to receive another $10,000 from the Cayuga County Development Corporation — this time to assist businesses with reopening, as CEDA was getting close to the maximum amount of funding they had for the program originally.

Verrier said the refunding could help to build up inventory or buy additional supplies businesses wouldn’t need over the course of their normal operation.

“We wanted to make sure the resources were there to assist those businesses as they get to reopening, not just assisting in the process of staying alive. We want to make sure they can sustainably reopen and go back to business,” Verrier said.

CEDA is also trying to reach out to businesses within the county they haven't made contact with, in order to make themselves available during the reopening process.

Another local business that was in limbo before the COVID-19 pandemic, BCS Automotive in Aurelius, also came up during Wednesday's meeting.