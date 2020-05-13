CEDA director updates committee on state of Cayuga County businesses

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency is starting to gauge what local businesses need to reopen following the economic scramble brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
CEDA has already approved $96,550 in funding to 21 businesses through its microloan program, with a few more currently underwriting their grant applications, Executive Director Tracy Verrier told Cayuga County legislators during Wednesday afternoon’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting.
With statistics she included in the full May committee meeting agenda, Verrier also updated legislators on the financial state of businesses in Cayuga County hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April 24, the 132 businesses contacted by CEDA averaged a weekly lost revenue of $6,302, which is an average of a 79% reduction, according to the statistics. In total, there’s been an average $516,725 weekly in lost revenue.
CEDA estimated $3,138,850 will be needed in total financial assistance, with an estimated $39,236 for individual businesses.
Sixty-seven businesses reported they were still operating in some form at that point in late April. Of the total businesses CEDA contacted, the majority — at 84 — were in Auburn and within the fields of food service, health and wellness, retail and construction.
CEDA's micoloan program has mostly funded businesses in the central part of the county, Verrier said, but those in the north and south ends have also received grants.
The program is set to receive another $10,000 from the Cayuga County Development Corporation — this time to assist businesses with reopening, as CEDA was getting close to the maximum amount of funding they had for the program originally.
Verrier said the refunding could help to build up inventory or buy additional supplies businesses wouldn’t need over the course of their normal operation.
“We wanted to make sure the resources were there to assist those businesses as they get to reopening, not just assisting in the process of staying alive. We want to make sure they can sustainably reopen and go back to business,” Verrier said.
CEDA is also trying to reach out to businesses within the county they haven't made contact with, in order to make themselves available during the reopening process.
Another local business that was in limbo before the COVID-19 pandemic, BCS Automotive in Aurelius, also came up during Wednesday's meeting.
Legislator Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, asked Verrier for an update about the company, which makes component parts of vehicles and was formerly known as TRW. The parent company of the Aurelius manufacturing plant announced in December that the site could close in 2020.
Verrier believed the plant is still operating, with limitations, adding that CEDA has been connecting BCS with brokers reaching out to them from parties interested in the Cranebrook Drive site.
"With any luck, we should be able to turn that facility over and replace some of those jobs relatively quickly," she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
