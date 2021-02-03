CEDA offers new small business grant program

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency is launching a new small business development series called the Microenterprise Program that includes grants for entrepreneurs.

According to a news release, the program will be offered to low-to-moderate-income Auburn residents to provide them with the information and resources they need to be successful business owners.

Prospective entrepreneurs, existing entrepreneurs, and small businesses (open two years or less) that qualify are encouraged to apply for the Microenterprise Program. To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria: be a microenterprise with five employees or less (including the applicant as one of the owner/operator(s)), reside in the city of Auburn, and meet the low-to-moderate income requirement. Applications are available for download at cayugaeda.org/microenterprise.

The program includes eight, hour-long sessions covering business function from inception to succession planning. Instructors will be comprised of CEDA staff, SCORE Mentors and local professionals. In addition to the actual training courses, participants will be asked to complete support work, such as worksheets, webinars and research.