'Celebrate the community': People sample foods, jump in the lake at Skaneateles Winterfest

SKANEATELES — People wearing top hats, blonde wigs — or almost nothing at all — jumped into Skaneateles Lake on Saturday.
The Polar Bear Punge at Clift Park was part of Skaneateles Winterfest, ann annual celebration of the cold.
Ashley Rouse and Alina Zapisetskiy were out for the event with their respective husbands, Kevin Rouse and Gene Zapisetskiy. All four were dressed like Tom Cruse's character in a famous scene from the film "Risky Business."
"We're doing this because we're stupid," Ashley said with a laugh.
Ian Raddant, Claudine Labeille and Kristi Peterson were among those in a group who had plungers with them as they took the plunge. Raddant said after the plunge that the group has been doing the event for years and arrive under different themes. Labeille noted it was much colder when she participated for the first time last year.
"Once you know what to expect, it's much easier," she said.
Proceeds from the plunge, a staple of the winterfest, went to organizations such as the Skaneateles Education Foundation. Heather Carroll, executive director of the foundation, could be seen dancing with a small cup in one hand for donations. Bystanders armed with umbrellas and cameras were lined up on dry land and clapped and shouted for each every soul who participated.
You have free articles remaining.
Winterfest included a scavenger hunt and Taste of Skaneateles, in which over 20 sites offered food and drink samples. Moro's Kitchen was one of the locations that was involved in the latter event, providing mini cannolis.
A group that included Brad Rossignol and Keith and Laura Jedlikowski tried the restaurant's samples. Keith and Laura live in Buffalo, so there are rare occasions where they can see Rossignol's family in a year. Keith said the event allows all of them to spend time together while they get "a taste of central New York."
Rossignol, of Skaneateles, said the event is also an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of his town.
"A lot of times with the locals you're just driving through, so this gives you a chance to stop and admire what the town has to offer," he said.
Doug's Fish Dry had shrimp cocktails for the event. Owner Mark Edwards said the restaurant has been involved with Taste of Skaneateles since the beginning. It lets local businesses give back to those who support them, he added.
"It's a great way to celebrate the community and give people a sample of something that they might not normally have," Edwards said.
United Methodist Church of Skaneateles served as a place for people to get warm during the cold commotion. Member Linda Van Holtz said that a few years ago, the church wanted to get involved with community events and organizations. It occurred to Van Holtz that there was no spot during winterfest for people to get warmed up for a prolonged period of time, which is where the church came in, she said.
The church featured activities such as hula-hooping, puzzles, and making snowmen out of marshmallows, M&Ms and more, and an opportunity to get one's picture taken with large images of the characters Elsa and Anna from the "Frozen" franchise. Personnel with Baltimore Woods also had activities for families. Asia Murphy, owner of the Marcellus bakery Eat More Sweets, was on hand with monkey bread and various cookies, making the church a food site for the event, as well.
"We wanted to be a part of it because it's fun," Van Holtz said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.