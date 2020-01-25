'Celebrate the community': People sample foods, jump in the lake at Skaneateles Winterfest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winterfest included a scavenger hunt and Taste of Skaneateles, in which over 20 sites offered food and drink samples. Moro's Kitchen was one of the locations that was involved in the latter event, providing mini cannolis.

A group that included Brad Rossignol and Keith and Laura Jedlikowski tried the restaurant's samples. Keith and Laura live in Buffalo, so there are rare occasions where they can see Rossignol's family in a year. Keith said the event allows all of them to spend time together while they get "a taste of central New York."

Rossignol, of Skaneateles, said the event is also an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of his town.

"A lot of times with the locals you're just driving through, so this gives you a chance to stop and admire what the town has to offer," he said.

Doug's Fish Dry had shrimp cocktails for the event. Owner Mark Edwards said the restaurant has been involved with Taste of Skaneateles since the beginning. It lets local businesses give back to those who support them, he added.

"It's a great way to celebrate the community and give people a sample of something that they might not normally have," Edwards said.