Celtic rockers Dropkick Murphys returning to the New York State Fair

Boston’s Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys will be returning to the New York State Fair for its fourth performance in a row.

The band behind “Tessie” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” will take the Chevy Court stage at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission.

“Before Dropkick Murphys played here in 2018, they had never played a state fair before," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "Now, they’re a mainstay of our schedule. It’s become a tradition, and a great one. It’s a unique band with great fans and I can’t wait to see them again.”

Other concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Park stage

