CENTRAL NEW YORK

Celtic rockers Dropkick Murphys returning to the New York State Fair

Dropkick

Celtic rockers Dropkick Murphys will return to the New York State Fair this summer.

Boston’s Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys will be returning to the New York State Fair for its fourth performance in a row.

The band behind “Tessie” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” will take the Chevy Court stage at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission.

“Before Dropkick Murphys played here in 2018, they had never played a state fair before," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "Now, they’re a mainstay of our schedule. It’s become a tradition, and a great one. It’s a unique band with great fans and I can’t wait to see them again.”

Other concerts announced to date include:

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Park stage

