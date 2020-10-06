Central New York court stenographer admits years of overbilling

A stenographer who participated in workers’ compensation proceedings in central New York has admitted a years-long practice of overbilling for services that authorities said amounted to theft of more than $187,000.

New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said in Tuesday news release that Laura Hayes, 47, of Phoenix, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny Oct. 5 in Oswego County Court before Judge Donald E. Todd.

Hayes is the owner and operator of Quality Court Reporting, a stenographic service. Court reporting fees are paid by the carrier in workers’ compensation proceedings, and Tagliafierro said the workers’ compensation fraud inspector general received multiple complaints from insurance carriers alleging that Hayes was overbilling for services provided.

Tagliafierro said an investigation found that Hayes regularly submitted bills to the carriers for approximately 10 times the appropriate value by simply adding a zero at the end of her invoices (e.g. $150 would become $1,500). The inflated costs were passed on to workers’ compensation insurance carriers, which in turn may have negatively impacted premiums.

In all, the Inspector General’s Office found that Hayes overbilled four insurance carriers for $187,700.