Central New York doctor settles in Medicaid fraud investigation

A doctor with offices in central New York will pay a total of $900,000 in reimbursements and penalties to settle a fraud investigation.

The state Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York this week announced a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi.

According to a news release, the settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed.

As part of a joint settlement, officials said, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.

Mehdi is the principal owner of Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C., a general medical practice with offices in Groton and Tully.

The Attorney General's Office said that between Jan. 1, 2012, through Sept. 17, 2018, Mehdi engaged in up-coding of billings for medical services and billed for smoking cessation counseling services that were not sufficiently documented. He submitted, or caused to be submitted, those claims for payment to the Medicaid program and to various Medicaid Managed Care entities, and these government payors relied on those fraudulent claims to pay him. An audit and investigation uncovered the fraudulent claims.

“Every dollar scammed from Medicaid is a dollar not spent caring for New Yorkers with actual medical needs,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “I am proud of the work my team did, together with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, in uncovering these false claims and securing these funds. Let this settlement be a clear message: We have zero tolerance for lying to Medicaid, and we will hold those who do accountable.”

The AG's office said that anyone with information about Medicaid provider fraud or abuse or neglect of a nursing home resident may file a confidential complaint online or call the MFCU hotline at (800) 771-7755.