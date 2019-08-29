Centro has more buses for the closing stretch of the New York State Fair, and fair officials are planning to have more parking options available in 2020.
The 12 buses provided by the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority will transport fairgoers from fair parking lots and the Park-N-Ride lots. The buses were added to the fleet Thursday, according to a news release.
To boost staffing, Centro is bringing in drivers from Utica and Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit to operate shuttles during the final days of the fair.
The fair is preparing for large crowds during the final weekend of the 13-day event. In 2018, attendance topped 100,000 in four of the last five days of the fair. On the only day attendance didn't reach six figures, there were 96,426 visitors.
Fair Director Troy Waffner said there have been changes to Centro bus patterns along State Fair Boulevard and a new start time for shuttles from the Willis Avenue parking lot. Signs were added to help drivers find the accessible parking area in the Pink Lot.
"I have also spent a great deal of time at Gate 10 and riding our trams to talk to fairgoers to hear their ideas and concerns," Waffner added. "We take all of it seriously and are making changes now and will make more in time for the 2020 fair. We never stop trying to improve."
Some of the changes the fair is planning for next year includes adding more accessible spaces in the Gray Lot. Early Thursday, the fair's social media accounts notified fairgoers that the Pink Lot's accessible parking spaces were filled. There were complaints about the availability of accessible parking spots during other busy days of the fair.
Parking has been a challenge for the fair as it breaks attendance records. But there will be additional lots in 2020. The fair will lease land from Honeywell that will have the capacity to hold more than 1,000 vehicles. The lot is adjacent to the Willis Avenue lot that opened this year.
AVAILABLE PARKING AND PARK-N-RIDE LOTS AND SHUTTLE TIMES
Lot
Spaces
Lot Opens
Shuttles Begin
Lot Closes
Shuttles end
Notes
Orange
7,350
6:00 AM
6:30 AM
10:00 PM
12:00 AM
To Main Gate and back
Brown
4,205
6:00 AM
None
10:00 PM
None
Pink - ADA
900
6:00 AM
None
10:00 PM
None
ADA parking only
Gray
1,000
6:00 AM
None
10:00 PM
None
Emerald Lot
75
6:00 AM
None
10:00 PM
None
ADA parking only; Seniors tour buses only on Senior Days
Willis Avenue Lot
1,800
8:30 AM
9:00 AM
10:00 PM
12:00 AM
To Gate 10
Downtown Transit Hub
n/a
n/a
6:30 AM
n/a
12:00 AM
To Gate 10
Farrell Rd.
2,300
8:30 AM
9:00 AM
8:00 PM
12:00 AM
To Gate 10
Destiny USA
3,100
Always
9:00 AM
Always
12:00 AM
To Gate 10
Shoppingtown Mall
1,600
Always
8:30 AM
Always
12:00 AM
To Gate 10
Camillus Lowe's
400
Always
8:30 AM
Always
12:00 AM
To Gate 10
Amphitheater Shuttle
----
4:00 PM
12:00 AM
Concert days only. Post-show Orange Lot shuttles from Amp gate to Main Gate and Gate 10