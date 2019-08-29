{{featured_button_text}}
State Fair Midway 9.JPG

Ferris Wheel on the Midway at the New York State Fair in Geddes.

 Kevin Rivoli

Centro has more buses for the closing stretch of the New York State Fair, and fair officials are planning to have more parking options available in 2020. 

The 12 buses provided by the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority will transport fairgoers from fair parking lots and the Park-N-Ride lots. The buses were added to the fleet Thursday, according to a news release. 

To boost staffing, Centro is bringing in drivers from Utica and Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit to operate shuttles during the final days of the fair. 

The fair is preparing for large crowds during the final weekend of the 13-day event. In 2018, attendance topped 100,000 in four of the last five days of the fair. On the only day attendance didn't reach six figures, there were 96,426 visitors. 

Fair Director Troy Waffner said there have been changes to Centro bus patterns along State Fair Boulevard and a new start time for shuttles from the Willis Avenue parking lot. Signs were added to help drivers find the accessible parking area in the Pink Lot. 

"I have also spent a great deal of time at Gate 10 and riding our trams to talk to fairgoers to hear their ideas and concerns," Waffner added. "We take all of it seriously and are making changes now and will make more in time for the 2020 fair. We never stop trying to improve." 

Some of the changes the fair is planning for next year includes adding more accessible spaces in the Gray Lot. Early Thursday, the fair's social media accounts notified fairgoers that the Pink Lot's accessible parking spaces were filled. There were complaints about the availability of accessible parking spots during other busy days of the fair. 

Parking has been a challenge for the fair as it breaks attendance records. But there will be additional lots in 2020. The fair will lease land from Honeywell that will have the capacity to hold more than 1,000 vehicles. The lot is adjacent to the Willis Avenue lot that opened this year.  

AVAILABLE PARKING AND PARK-N-RIDE LOTS AND SHUTTLE TIMES

Lot

Spaces

Lot Opens

Shuttles Begin

Lot Closes

Shuttles end

Notes

Orange

7,350

6:00 AM

6:30 AM

10:00 PM

12:00 AM

To Main Gate and back

Brown

4,205

6:00 AM

None

10:00 PM

None

 

Pink - ADA

900

6:00 AM

None

10:00 PM

None

ADA parking only

Gray

1,000

6:00 AM

None

10:00 PM

None

 

Emerald Lot

75

6:00 AM

None

10:00 PM

None

ADA parking only; Seniors tour buses only on Senior Days

Willis Avenue Lot

1,800

8:30 AM

9:00 AM

10:00 PM

12:00 AM

To Gate 10

Downtown Transit Hub

n/a

n/a

6:30 AM

n/a

12:00 AM

To Gate 10

Farrell Rd.

2,300

8:30 AM

9:00 AM

8:00 PM

12:00 AM

To Gate 10

Destiny USA

3,100

Always

9:00 AM

Always

12:00 AM

To Gate 10

Shoppingtown Mall

1,600

Always

8:30 AM

Always

12:00 AM

To Gate 10

Camillus Lowe's

400

Always

8:30 AM

Always

12:00 AM

To Gate 10

Amphitheater Shuttle

----

 

4:00 PM

 

12:00 AM

Concert days only. Post-show Orange Lot shuttles from Amp gate to Main Gate and Gate 10

