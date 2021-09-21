Centro cutbacks for Elbridge, Moravia and Weedsport will be permanent

Centro bus routes serving Elbridge, Moravia and Weedsport that were suspended during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be returning.

In April 2020, the regional transportation provider temporarily eliminated many routes as schools and businesses closed and many people stayed home. While a majority of operations later resumed, services that were "discontinued until further notice" included Route 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport and Elbridge, and Route 8 running Monday through Friday between Auburn and Moravia.

Centro said Tuesday that those routes will not be returning.

The 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Taunton route, providing service to Skaneateles, Welch Allyn, Marcellus and Taunton and the Centro Transit Hub in Syracuse will continue to operate. Centro said that route is the most utilized one connecting Auburn and Syracuse.

Comments and questions about the changes may de made using social media: Facebook, @GoCentroBus; Twitter, @GoCentroBus; Instagram, @GoCentroBus; by calling at (315) 442-3400; or by writing to Centro at 200 Cortland Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13205.

A pair of virtual public hearings will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 3 and 6 to 7 p.m. Information on how to register for the meetings will be posted at centro.org/publicmeetings.

