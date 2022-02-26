Centro OKs new fares, service changes for Auburn, CNY riders

Centro's board voted on Friday to approve new fares and adopt service changes for some routes in five central New York cities, including Auburn.

Beginning Monday, March 7, all one-way fares for Centro bus services will be $1 for adult users and 50 cents for riders with disabilities, individuals ages 65 and older, and children ages 6-9. Children under age 6 ride for free.

For city fares in Auburn, Syracuse, Fulton, Mexico, Rome and Utica, day passes will cost $4 for adults and $2 for those who qualify for a half fare. The weekly MAXPass will cost $12 for adults and $6 for seniors, those with disabilities and children ages 6-9. A 10-ride pass will cost $10 for adult riders and $5 for individuals eligible for half fares.

The fare changes also apply to bus services connecting Syracuse with Auburn, Fulton and Oswego. Each ride will cost adults $3 and the half fare rate will be $1.50. Day passes will cost $7 for adults and $3.50 seniors, individuals with disabilities and children ages 6-9. The weekly MAXPass and 10-ride passes will be set at $30 for full fare and $15 for half fares.

"We are pleased to offer these new fares for our customers," Centro CEO Brian Schultz said. "We believe these fares will allow existing customers to use our transit services more often and entice new users to the Centro bus system. This also allows us to standardize pricing for city bus services in each of the communities we serve."

There are also changes that Centro says will increase morning, midday and rush hour service. In the Syracuse area, there will be increased service along the James Street, Liverpool, Court Street, Fayetteville-Manlius, Solvay, Mattydale, North Syracuse and Henry Clay Boulevard lines. The agency will also resume bus service to Bennett Manor, Drumlins, Iroquois Nursing Home, Northeast Medical Center and Ollie's Plaza.

One change will affect an Auburn-to-Syracuse route, Aub38. Centro says it will reschedule midday service on the route, which stops at Auburn Correctional Facility, Skaneateles, Welch Allyn, Marcellus, Township 5, Camillus Commons and Taunton.

Centro said the service changes are possible because they have added staff. Steve Koegel, vice president of communications and business planning for Centro, said the agency has new bus drivers "who will be placed in service later this month."

"As we continue to add bus operators, we are confident that we can restore our bus service to the level that our customers need and depend upon," Koegel said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.

