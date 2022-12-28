Centro plans to 'reshape' CNY bus routes, explore bike, scooter services

Centro is examining its bus routes and alternative modes of transportation in what its CEO, Brian Schultz, calls "the most comprehensive review of our Syracuse route system in more than 20 years."

The agency has partnered with the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council to hold public outreach sessions titled "Exploring Tomorrow's Transit" beginning in January. Surveys will be distributed and there are plans for additional public meetings in 2023.

"We will be reaching out to Centro customers, as well as those that don't currently use our system, to see what types of services and bus routes might be attractive in the future," Schultz said.

Transit, like so many other aspects of society, has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schultz explained that while more people are choosing to work from home, Centro has observed a "growing demand to reach employment centers in non-traditional locations."

Even if Centro makes changes to its routes, it has committed to providing transportation "within thriving downtown employment centers served by our transit hubs."

The review will also help Centro consider the impacts of two major projects in central New York — replacing the Interstate 81 viaduct with a community grid in Syracuse and Micron's plans to invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a memory chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County. While the former may alter how buses travel in Syracuse and to other points in central New York, the latter may require new routes to transport employees to the town of Clay, where Micron's plant will be located.

While the Syracuse area will receive a lot of attention in this review, Centro plans to look at its bus routes in other cities. The agency provides bus service in other central New York cities, including Auburn, Oswego and Utica.

Centro is already eyeing ways to offer other transportation options, such as bikes and scooters. It issued a request for proposals earlier this year seeking a provider for bike share and scooter services.

One additional reason for the review is the implementation of bus rapid transit in Syracuse. The latest federal spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden includes $3 million for Centro to support buses and stations that will be used for the bus rapid transit system. The total cost of the project is $35 million, according to the agency.

Centro thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. John Katko for securing the bus rapid transit funds. Katko included the funding in his earmark requests over the past two years.

IBI Group, a transportation consultant, has been hired by Centro to design and implement the bus rapid transit system in Syracuse. The firm will also be part of the agency's review of its transit routes and services.

"The commuting habits within the communities we serve are rapidly evolving and we need to evaluate and respond accordingly," Schultz said.