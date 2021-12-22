Centro proposes universal pricing system for service in Auburn, other CNY cities

The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority is proposing a universal pricing system that would reduce fares for most Centro riders, including those using bus service in Auburn.

Under Centro's plan, fares for service between Auburn and Syracuse would decrease from $4 to $3. It's part of the agency's plan to adopt a universal fare for intercity services connecting Auburn and Oswego with Syracuse. Fares for certain groups, including seniors ages 65 and older and individuals with disabilities, would also decrease from $2 to $1.50.

For city bus services in Auburn, fares would be unchanged. The price would be $1 for adults, the current cost of a ride, and 50 cents for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Another change proposed by Centro is to no longer sell the 20-ride or 30-ride passes in Syracuse. It will offer 10-ride, weekly or daily passes that will be sold on buses.

The proposed fare system, if approved, would take effect on March 7. Centro will hold public hearings in January and February to collect feedback on the pricing schedule.

"We believe by reducing and simplifying our fares and making it more convenient to purchase our bus passes, we can make Centro more attractive to current and prospective customers," said Brian Schultz, Centro's CEO. "The cost of providing services in each of our cities is relatively the same; therefore, we feel the price we charge customers should also be the same."

Centro's proposal also calls for ending free transfers for customers at any of its service locations. According to Centro, 19% of its riders used transfers to get to their destination in 2019.

By adjusting the prices of its passes, Centro hopes to "mitigate the impact on those who use transfers."

"If you are a Syracuse customer who currently transfers to and from work and pays $4 for a daily roundtrip, we will offer an unlimited ride day pass for the same $4," Schultz said. "Individuals who use transfers in our other city services will see an increase in the cost of a roundtrip and an increase in the cost of unlimited ride passes."

Centro is also planning to establish a $2 fare for its intracity Call-A-Bus services and $6 for its intercity Call-A-Bus services. While fares for some Call-A-Bus users won't change, fares for riders in Syracuse and Utica will decrease from $2.50 or $3 per ride.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

