Centro restarting suspended bus routes — but not for Auburn and Cayuga County

Centro's plans to restart suspended bus routes do not yet include service between Auburn and Syracuse.
The regional transportation provider announced Monday that it will resume regular weekday service to nearly all of its bus services that were suspended in April after schools and workplaces closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most services will resume — and customers will again be required to pay fares — on Monday, June 15. Bus routes that remain suspended until further notice affect Cayuga County riders in Auburn, Weedsport, Fleming and Moravia, as well as those making connections in Jordan, Elbridge and Skaneateles.
Centro Vice President of Communications & Business Planning Steven J. Koegel said in an email that the following routes are not likely to resume until mid-August because Centro lacks the resources to operate its Auburn-Syracuse and Oswego-Syracuse services at this point as it phases in a return to weekday service.
• 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Camillus
• 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Taunton
• 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport and Elbridge
• Line 8 running Monday through Friday between Auburn and Moravia
"We are still not at full manpower and we are also working on retrofitting buses that are used on these bus routes to provide adequate social distancing/separation," Koegel said.
Centro said that all schedules will be updated online only for the near future and that it has implemented the following safety protocols and procedures to combat the spread of COVID-19:
• Barriers have been installed to separate customers and bus operators as passengers board through the front door and pay their fare.
• Maintenance staff wipes down and disinfects each of its buses and frequently touched areas at its transit facilities with a germicidal disinfectant each day.
• Buses are regularly fogged with a germicidal disinfectant.
• Centro strongly encourages its customers to wear face coverings while riding on buses.
There have been no changes to fares. Transit Hubs in Syracuse and Utica will reopen June 15 with access to ticket vending machines only. Waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.