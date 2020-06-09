Centro restarting suspended bus routes — but not for Auburn and Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Centro's plans to restart suspended bus routes do not yet include service between Auburn and Syracuse.

The regional transportation provider announced Monday that it will resume regular weekday service to nearly all of its bus services that were suspended in April after schools and workplaces closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most services will resume — and customers will again be required to pay fares — on Monday, June 15. Bus routes that remain suspended until further notice affect Cayuga County riders in Auburn, Weedsport, Fleming and Moravia, as well as those making connections in Jordan, Elbridge and Skaneateles.

Centro Vice President of Communications & Business Planning Steven J. Koegel said in an email that the following routes are not likely to resume until mid-August because Centro lacks the resources to operate its Auburn-Syracuse and Oswego-Syracuse services at this point as it phases in a return to weekday service.

• 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Camillus

• 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Taunton

• 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport and Elbridge

• Line 8 running Monday through Friday between Auburn and Moravia