Centro scales back NY State Fair Park-N-Ride service due to driver shortage

Centro will once again offer its Park-N-Ride service during the New York State Fair, but there won't be as many locations as there have been in the past.

Fairgoers wishing to use the Park-N-Ride service can choose either Centro's hub in downtown Syracuse or Destiny USA in Syracuse. Buses will depart both locations from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5. Buses will make continuous return trips to the lots between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Steven Koegel, Centro's vice president of communications and business planning, confirmed that the reduced schedule is due to the ongoing driver shortage. A similar explanation was offered last year when the agency had three Park-N-Ride sites: The transit hub, Destiny USA and Long Branch Park in the town of Geddes. Long Branch Park is no longer part of the lineup.

There won't be any Park-N-Ride locations in Cayuga County or western Onondaga County. Before the pandemic, local residents could choose from sites at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, Jreck Subs in Weedsport and the village office in Port Byron. Centro also offered Park-N-Ride service in Elbridge.

But with the driver shortage affecting Centro, Cayuga County residents will now have to drive past the state fairgrounds to get to either of the Park-N-Ride locations. That will likely lead more fairgoers to drive themselves and use one of the several fair lots instead of using the shuttle service.