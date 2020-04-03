Centro suspending bus service between Auburn and Syracuse

Centro is discontinuing all bus service connecting Auburn and Syracuse until further notice.
The regional transportation provider on Friday said that it is reducing service in Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cutbacks will affect Cayuga County riders in Auburn, Weedsport, Fleming and Moravia, as well as those making connections in Jordan, Elbridge and Skaneateles.
Centro said that scheduling will be reassessed in the coming weeks, but effective Monday, April 6, the following bus lines will be discontinued until further notice:
• 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Camillus
• 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Taunton
• 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport and Elbridge
• Line 8 running Monday through Friday between Auburn and Moravia is also being suspended
Onondaga County bus routes being canceled include 323 Minoa, 84 Henry Clay, 510 Tully, 82 Baldwinsville, 88 North Syracuse and 388 Central Square. The run between Oswego and Syracuse via Fulton is also suspended.
Beginning Monday, April 13, buses in Syracuse will operate on the Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday. The Sunday schedule will remain unchanged.
Centro said Call-A-Bus and Senior Shopper service will remain unchanged and that buses will continue to operate free of charge to all customers until further notice. Riders will continue to be required to board and exit buses through the rear doors whenever possible.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.