Centro suspending bus service between Auburn and Syracuse

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Centro is discontinuing all bus service connecting Auburn and Syracuse until further notice.

The regional transportation provider on Friday said that it is reducing service in Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cutbacks will affect Cayuga County riders in Auburn, Weedsport, Fleming and Moravia, as well as those making connections in Jordan, Elbridge and Skaneateles.

Centro said that scheduling will be reassessed in the coming weeks, but effective Monday, April 6, the following bus lines will be discontinued until further notice:

• 236 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Camillus

• 138 Auburn-Syracuse via Skaneateles and Taunton

• 38 Auburn-Syracuse via Weedsport and Elbridge

• Line 8 running Monday through Friday between Auburn and Moravia is also being suspended

Onondaga County bus routes being canceled include 323 Minoa, 84 Henry Clay, 510 Tully, 82 Baldwinsville, 88 North Syracuse and 388 Central Square. The run between Oswego and Syracuse via Fulton is also suspended.