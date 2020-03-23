Centro to waive bus fares in response to COVID-19

The Centro bus service will temporarily waive fares for all locations starting on Tuesday as the regional transportation provider implements social distancing practices.

Fares for taking the bus, as well as utilizing Call-A-Bus services, will be waived until further notice, the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority announced Monday in a news release.

Regular buses and shopper buses for senior centers will continue with normal weekday and weekend routes, but passengers will be required to enter and exit through the rear doors. Passengers can enter through the front if they use a mobility device or need a bus kneel to board.

Centro also announced that its indoor transit hubs in Syracuse and Utica will be closed but Centro supervisors will still be on site. Outdoor seating will be available at the two locations. Its call center is also closed until further notice, in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's directive on non-essential personnel in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If customers have questions about bus service, they can still contact Centro's automated system by calling (315) 442-3400 with their bus stop ID number on hand. To find your ID number, visit Centro's website or email cnyrta@centro.org for help.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

