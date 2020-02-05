Chamber Alliance of NYS picks Seneca County leader as board chair

The Chamber Alliance of New York State, a statewide association of over 70 Chambers of Commerce, has elected Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Shipley as its Board of Directors chairman for 2020.

According to a news release, Shipley began his term as CANYS Chair in January, having held the leadership position at the Seneca County Chamber since 2010. He has been involved in the statewide association as a board member and vice-chairman since 2015. He received his IOM designation in chamber leadership in 2015 from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He is a graduate of St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

The Chamber Alliance said Shipley helped establish the Seneca County Chamber as a licensed health insurance brokerage — the first in New York state. His advocacy efforts on behalf of business-friendly initiatives have garnered national attention and helped contribute to key reforms advanced by a statewide coalition of business groups. His leadership has also helped the Seneca County Chamber become a top Tourism Promotion Agency in New York — earning a statewide award for promotion excellence.

"It is a great honor for me to serve CANYS in this new role to share my passion to ensuring Chambers of Commerce exceed their true potential as the leading, and most influential business organizations in New York State," Shipley said in a statement.

