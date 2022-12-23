Change gives New Yorkers more time to register to vote

New Yorkers will now have additional time to register to vote before an election.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation that allows voters to cast a ballot in an election if their registration forms are received by the board of elections by the 10th day ahead of an election, as compared to the 25 days ahead currently mandated by law.

The New York State Constitution stipulates that voters must register to vote at least 10 days prior to an election in which they wish to cast a ballot. However, Hochul's office said, current election law unnecessarily extends this minimum deadline, requiring that voter registration forms be submitted in person at least 25 days prior to an election or postmarked at least 25 days in advance and received by the board of elections by 20 days prior to an election.

"This shrinks by more than two weeks the amount of time that eligible New Yorkers have to submit their registration forms and make their voices heard in an election."

Under the new legislation, this timeline will be addressed and voter registration deadlines will be moved closer to Election Day and into alignment with the standard set by the state constitution. Voters will be eligible to vote in an election if they register in person by 10 days prior to an election; voters submitting registration forms by mail will be eligible to vote in an election if their forms are postmarked by 15 days prior to the election and received by the board of elections by 10 days prior to an election.

"Too often, there are unnecessary obstacles for voters to pass through just to participate in the democratic process," Hochul said in a statement. "By removing these hurdles, more New Yorkers can bring their representation to the ballot box. By shortening this time period, more New Yorkers can be flexible with their voter registration and exercise their right to vote."