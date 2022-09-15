Charges: Weedsport man pretending to be officer steals rifle from hunters

A Weedsport man has been charged with five felonies after authorities said he confronted a group of hunters and took a rifle while impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that it was contacted on Sept. 9 by a person who had been squirrel hunting with a group on the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area in Cayuga County a few days earlier when they were approached by a man who identified himself as an undercover environmental conservation officer.

The hunter reported that the man had “checked” the group’s hunting licenses and firearms, took down their information, and proceeded to confiscate a .22 rifle before leaving the area.

The DEC said in a news release that the hunters were leery but complied and managed to take a brief video of the man who was questioning them.

The DEC said that the impersonator later emailed the group claiming the rifle was unlawful.

Using the short video clip and the email address used to contact the hunters, an investigator was able to positively identify the subject as Zachary Harvey, 24, of Weedsport.

Officers tracked down Harvey, took him into custody without incident and recovered the stolen firearm, the DEC said. Harvey was charged with two counts of criminal impersonation, two counts of grand larceny, and one count of criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies. He was taken to the Cayuga County Jail pending arraignment, and the DEC said the investigation is continuing.

The DEC reported that in 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers and investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.