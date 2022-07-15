Charity tap night for Unity House taking place at Auburn bar

A charity tap night for the 45th birthday of Unity House of Cayuga County will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn.

Local youth collective Perform 4 Purpose will provide live music. There will also be raffles and food.

The event was postponed from its original date of June 1 due to weather.

Donations will be accepted for Unity House, which provides transitional and permanent housing, respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com.