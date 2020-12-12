'Charming little village': Scaled-down Christmas in Aurora draws visitors

A lot of the appeal of the event, Schwab said, lies in different unique crafts that can be found, and in supporting local organizations. She noted attendees have been wearing face masks and maintain social distance.

"People could still have an event that they feel safe attending, that's very important, that they feel comfortable, but also do the things they used to do and see one another," she said. "We're on screens all the time. To be able to get together and just have a little conversation and everything, that's so meaningful. Human contact, it's all about the human contact."

Among those out at the event were Jerry and Paula Miller, who said they have been to the village several times and are interested in the area's history, but had never been to the historical society before. While they were looking at the framed descriptions of different crimes that had taken place in Auburn, such as a bank robbery, the couple said they were enjoying themselves.

"It's a charming little village," Paula said.

Paula's mother, Carol Elardo, also praised the area and the history behind it.

"I think it's a beautiful town," Elardo said. "And really historical. There's so many stories that people have told us about this town."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.