'Charming little village': Scaled-down Christmas in Aurora draws visitors

AURORA — Christmas in Aurora event was scaled-down this year, but Dr. Linda Schwab said she was still pleased with the turnout this year.
Schwab, the village's historian and an organizer for the event, said at the Aurora Historical Society building Saturday she was happy people have turned out the past two weekends, when people were encouraged to check out Robert LoMascolo's antique print shop, the Historic Howland House & 19th c. Farm Museum, Vintage Lighting, Aurora Free Library, Trader Rose and Jane Morgan's, among other spots.
In years past, Christmas in Aurora would feature activities throughout Main Street in the village, such as food vendors, artisans with tables showing their craft and the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department serving pizza. Those things couldn't be done this year because of the pandemic, but there were still efforts to incorporate parts of those activities, Schwab said. Artisans were still invited to set up tables for socially-distanced sales, and instead of the fire department having pizza, there was a boot for people to leave donations.
At the society building Saturday, along with the yarn, crafts and more set up by the artisans, "Scoundrels & Scamps," which spotlights crimes and truancy that had taken place in Aurora, was featured along the walls. Schwab said the show went up in March, right before the pandemic. The show went up on Facebook, but it remained at the society so people could still see it in person. Schwab praised those who helped put the event together, including LoMascolo, letterpress artist and the lead organizer for this year's event.
A lot of the appeal of the event, Schwab said, lies in different unique crafts that can be found, and in supporting local organizations. She noted attendees have been wearing face masks and maintain social distance.
"People could still have an event that they feel safe attending, that's very important, that they feel comfortable, but also do the things they used to do and see one another," she said. "We're on screens all the time. To be able to get together and just have a little conversation and everything, that's so meaningful. Human contact, it's all about the human contact."
Among those out at the event were Jerry and Paula Miller, who said they have been to the village several times and are interested in the area's history, but had never been to the historical society before. While they were looking at the framed descriptions of different crimes that had taken place in Auburn, such as a bank robbery, the couple said they were enjoying themselves.
"It's a charming little village," Paula said.
Paula's mother, Carol Elardo, also praised the area and the history behind it.
"I think it's a beautiful town," Elardo said. "And really historical. There's so many stories that people have told us about this town."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
