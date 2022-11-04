Chestnut trees being reintroduced at Cayuga County nature preserve

Environmental advocates plan to plant and study chestnut trees in a Cayuga County nature preserve.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust on Friday announced that it has partnered with SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry on a trial planting of the American chestnut tree at the Owasco Bluffs Nature Preserve in Niles, where the trees will be monitored to evaluate their growth and survival.

According to a news release, the American chestnut was once a prolific species in eastern North America until the late nineteenth century when the chestnut blight fungus was accidentally introduced to New York City in a shipment of chestnut trees from Asia. The nature preserve in Niles was chosen as a suitable location for the reintroduction of 20 wild-type trees.

Often reaching heights of 100 feet and four to five feet in diameter, the American chestnut was used for centuries by indigenous peoples as a source of food and medicine, the land trust said, and European settlers used its rot-resistant, straight-grained wood for building materials and its bark for tanning leather.

A keystone species, the American chestnut is a fast-growing tree whose nuts once fed people as well as wildlife and livestock. Chestnuts were harvested and shipped to urban agricultural markets, providing income for rural communities. Until the arrival of the blight, the chestnut was a major driver of many rural economies in the Appalachian region.

Overlooking the eastern shore of Owasco Lake, the 74-acre Owasco Bluffs Preserve protects over 1,100 feet of undeveloped, pristine shoreline. The preserve features forested bluffs overlooking the lake as well as wetlands, meadows, and a rugged gorge. It is the first FLLT preserve in the Owasco Lake watershed, and only the third publicly accessible conservation area on the lake.

By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust said it has protected over 29,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 46 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 172 properties that remain in private ownership.

