Chief of emergency medicine at Auburn Community Hospital recognized for excellence

The chief of emergency medicine at Auburn Community Hospital, who helped coordinate the treatment of 27 patients brought to the hospital after an August bus crash, has been named the 2021 EMS Physician of Excellence.

Patsy M. Iannolo, MD, PhD was recognized on Wednesday by the Central New York Regional Emergency Management Services Council, the agency that coordinates EMS programs in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties.

Auburn Community Hospital said that Iannolo was nominated by TLC Emergency Medical Services. The criteria for this recognition include contributions to the EMS community as a physician, including dedication, responsibility, professional behavior, special skill or insight in the pre-hospital environment.

“Dr. Iannolo is a brilliant physician with multi-faceted experience who has dedicated himself to emergency medicine for more than 35 years," ACH President and CEO Scott Berlucchi said in anew release. "He is a great teacher, and has developed a very talented team of ER professionals who care for our community 24-7.”

The emergency room at ACH received 27 patients on Aug. 14 after 57 people were injured in a bus rollover crash on the state Thruway near Weedsport, and Iannolo later said that “these types of traumatic events are something we are trained for. The team at ACH was amazing, and I could not have been prouder of how we responded."

ACH said that within four hours, the emergency room stabilized and treated all the patients and that "Dr. Iannolo’s decisive leadership allowed his team of medical personnel to handle this crisis with great care and speed and clearly saved lives in the process on what should have been a routine Saturday afternoon."

Trish Hansen, Cortland Division Manager of TLC Emergency Medical Services nominated Iannolo for the EMS Physician of Excellence award.

“Dr. Iannolo is a fixture in the Central New York medical community and understands the importance of EMS professionals and the role they play in treating patients," Hanson said in a statement. "It is an honor to nominate such a gifted physician."

ACH said that Iannolo is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine. He earned his M.D. degree and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology, and completed a Residency in Internal Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He has been recognized for excellence numerous times by his colleagues. In 2009, the Central New York Regional Emergency Medical Services Council named him a Physician of Excellence for the CNYEMS region. In 2019, Dr. Iannolo received the President’s Award for Outstanding Voluntary Faculty from SUNY Upstate Medical University.

