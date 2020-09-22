Child car-seat checks available in central New York

Free child car-seat checks are being offered in central New York as part of a statewide initiative.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced Tuesday that checks by certified child passenger safety technicians will be available across the state as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs through Saturday, Sept. 26.
"While most parents believe their children’s seats are correctly installed, nearly 60 percent are found to be installed incorrectly, which is why these seat checks are so vital," state DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release. "I urge all parents and caregivers to take the time to ensure their children are as safe as possible on the road.”
According to a news release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that from 2014 to 2018, there were 3,315 children younger than 13 killed while riding in passenger vehicles. In 2018 alone, a child under the age of 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash every 32 seconds. That same year, about one-third of the children (younger than 13) who were killed in passenger vehicle crashes nationwide were not restrained in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts.
Seat check events aim to ensure that adults understand how to choose an appropriate seat for a child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Summit Federal Credit Union, 130 Township Blvd., Camillus. Contact: Detective Sergeant M. Schreyer at (315) 487-0102.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Menter Ambulance, 404 Ontario St., Fulton. Appointment required. Contact: Kyle Boeckmann at (315) 343-2344 ext. 22 or oswgtsb@icpoc.org. Please allow 30-45 minutes for a proper check. All persons must wear a mask, have temperature taken and answer COVID questions to ensure safety for all.
• When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Minoa Fire Department, 7036 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse. Contact: Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or jslater@manliuspolice.org. This event will be limited to eight available half-hour time slots in order to be as socially distant as possible. Walk-ins are still welcome but may be asked to wait due to social distancing measures.
