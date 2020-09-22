Child car-seat checks available in central New York

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free child car-seat checks are being offered in central New York as part of a statewide initiative.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced Tuesday that checks by certified child passenger safety technicians will be available across the state as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs through Saturday, Sept. 26.

"While most parents believe their children’s seats are correctly installed, nearly 60 percent are found to be installed incorrectly, which is why these seat checks are so vital," state DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release. "I urge all parents and caregivers to take the time to ensure their children are as safe as possible on the road.”

According to a news release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that from 2014 to 2018, there were 3,315 children younger than 13 killed while riding in passenger vehicles. In 2018 alone, a child under the age of 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash every 32 seconds. That same year, about one-third of the children (younger than 13) who were killed in passenger vehicle crashes nationwide were not restrained in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts.