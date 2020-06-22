Child care providers adjust summer programs to COVID-19 limits on group size

CCS is looking to work individually with smaller group providers to maximize their space so they won’t be limited to a single room — and, by extension, one group with only 10 children. That way they can accommodate 20 of the 30 children they might’ve supervised before, Schakow said.

Executive Director Amanda Gould said CCC is currently holding their day camp for children aged six weeks to 12 years. She knew the center would have summer programming once they reopened, but was unsure how many they could take with staffing limitations and state mandates.

“The biggest concern was going to be the maximum group sizes,” she said. They were relieved when state guidance was revised to allow 10 children in one room at a time. Before, the minimum of 10 included staff.

The center's program had about two school-age spots open, but Gould said they’ve seen a decrease in need this summer amid the coronavirus.

“A lot of families are staying home. We have quite a few families who don’t even have a return to work date yet,” she said, adding that some parents have seen their return to work dates pushed back to September.