Child rape convict gets probation in Cayuga County Court sentencing

Before the decision, Flanigan said there had been issues with finding an appropriate place for Pike to be released to in St. Lawrence County where no children would be present. One of the conditions of his probation is that he can't be around children without the permission of the probation department.

Pike is next set to be in Leone's court Dec. 17 for a sex offender risk level assessment hearing, since Leone denied the request of Pike's attorney, Rome Canzano, for Pike to receive youthful offender status.

Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said after court that if proper housing is found for Pike in St. Lawrence County, his probation will be transferred there.

Also in court:

• A Cortland man pleaded guilty in court to strangling a woman.

Fred R. Williams Jr., 33, who last address listed with the court was 1087 Lake Como Road, plead by waiver to second-degree strangulation, a class D felony. He is facing two years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Before Leone made that decision, the judge asked Williams several questions, including whether he impeded a woman's breath in April in the town of Niles. He said yes.