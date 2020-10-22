Child rape convict gets probation in Cayuga County Court sentencing

AUBURN — After a man's sentencing for a child rape charge had been delayed two previous times, he was sentenced in Cayuga County Court Thursday.
Dayton Pike, 19, whose last known address was 515B Sleepy Hollow Road, Gouvernuer, had been in front of Judge Thomas Leone Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. Both times, however, his sentencing for second-degree rape was adjourned pending information related to an investigation in St. Lawrence County.
Pike was sentenced to 10 years of shock probation. He had already served the six months at the Cayuga County Jail he was meant to serve under a plea agreement from earlier this year. In January, Pike admitted having sex with a girl under 15 years old from August to October 2019 in the town of Locke.
Pike was set to be released to his mother, who was in the courtroom Thursday, so she could immediately take him to the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services and processed for staying at a homeless shelter or other suitable housing situation. Pike was told he had to maintain daily contact with Nick Flanigan, a probation officer with the Cayuga County Probation Department. Leone repeatedly told Pike's mother she had to take her son straight to the social services department.
Before the decision, Flanigan said there had been issues with finding an appropriate place for Pike to be released to in St. Lawrence County where no children would be present. One of the conditions of his probation is that he can't be around children without the permission of the probation department.
Pike is next set to be in Leone's court Dec. 17 for a sex offender risk level assessment hearing, since Leone denied the request of Pike's attorney, Rome Canzano, for Pike to receive youthful offender status.
Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said after court that if proper housing is found for Pike in St. Lawrence County, his probation will be transferred there.
Also in court:
• A Cortland man pleaded guilty in court to strangling a woman.
Fred R. Williams Jr., 33, who last address listed with the court was 1087 Lake Como Road, plead by waiver to second-degree strangulation, a class D felony. He is facing two years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision.
Before Leone made that decision, the judge asked Williams several questions, including whether he impeded a woman's breath in April in the town of Niles. He said yes.
Williams indicated he wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible. He told Leone he had issues with conditions in "your jail," with noticeable irritation in Williams' voice. Leone said it wasn't his jail. It was indicated the pre-sentence investigation that would need to be done before sentencing would be expedited.
• An Ithaca man with a fugitive warrant in Tennessee will remain in the Cayuga County Jail for up to 30 days in order for authorities in that state to get him.
Ever Benites, 40, 360 West Hill Circle, Apt. 3, has a warrant in Tennessee for theft of $1,000 or more, and less than $10,000, a class D felony in that state. Leone told Benites he will be sent to the county jail for 30 days so Tennessee authorities can retrieve him. If they don't pick him up within that period, Leone can extend it or release him.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
