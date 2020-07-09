Child seriously injured as van hits power pole in Cayuga County town of Conquest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that a child suffered serious injuries when the van she was riding in crashed into a power pole in the town of Conquest.

The sheriff's office said that at about 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, a 2014 Chrysler minivan operated by Kathleen S. Liccion, 39, of Auburn, was traveling northbound on Route 38 when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole at the intersection of Marvin Road.

In a Thursday news release, the sheriff's office said that a 12-year-old girl was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse via Mercy Flight helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Liccion was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Route 38 was closed to traffic between Hard Point Road and Spring Lake Road for more than an hour after the crash as volunteer firefighters, law enforcement officers and ambulance crews assisted the injured pair.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation into the crash was still ongoing Thursday and that anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Blanchard at (315) 253-3902 or leave a tip at cayugacounty.us.

The sheriff's office said that its office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police, Cayuga County 911 Center, Conquest Fire Department, Port Byron Fire Department, Cato Fire Department, Victory Fire Department, Throop Fire Department and Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Flight One and the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office.

