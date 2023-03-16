A child was transported to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle outside of an Auburn school Thursday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said that the incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. near Seward Elementary School on Metcalf Drive.

A 10-year-old was being accompanied by a crossing guard and was in a crosswalk at the time, but an approaching vehicle failed to stop.

The child suffered "bumps and bruises," police said, and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver, 85, remained at the scene and was cooperative. They were ticketed for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Metcalf Drive toward Lake Avenue at the time and that the angle of the rising sun may have played a part in the accident.

The APD said that a driver review would be forwarded to the state Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany. That department will then make a determination of whether or not there is a reason to re-evaluate the driver.