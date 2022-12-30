Children celebrate New Year's Eve at Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — A room in the Skaneateles Library was bursting with the sounds of a chorus of noisemakers and children jovially chatting during a bingo event Friday.

The library held an event where children and adults could celebrate the upcoming new year and the children could play bingo and win prizes. The young participants were given noisemakers one might see at a New Year's Eve party.

Mary Beth Schwartzwalder, librarian for kids and teens, managed the controlled chaos. At one point, in order to get everyone's attention while the children played with the noisemakers, she cut through the noise with rhythmic clapping, which the children promptly mimicked. The noisemakers stopped and the children's gazes were squarely on Schwartzwalder. She explained that they were going to do a 30-second countdown as if they were celebrating the new year and they could cheer, blow their noisemakers, "do a little dance, celebrate however you like," Schwartzwalder said with a laugh.

Shouts of "HAPPY NEW YEAR!" filled the room as the countdown hit zero and the children resumed play with the noisemakers. Later, when bingo resumed, Ferris Hoadley, who was with his mother Elissa and little brother Forge, 10 months, had five sets of numbers in a row on his bingo sheet. Schwartzwalder came by with a bucket of candy. After a moment of consideration, Ferris, 5, chose a cherry sucker.

Elissa praised the event and said Ferris won't be staying up until midnight for New Year's Day, but the bingo event is "a fun way for them to celebrate."

Dave and Karen Hempson were at a nearby table with their grandchildren, Mia and Ava Roberts. Mia, 6, displayed two prizes she had won, a pig hand puppet and an orange sucker, putting the sucker in the pig's mouth. Karen and Ava, 3, noticed that Ava scored a bingo, so they both raised their hands so she could get a prize

The duo later looked at a different prize Ava won earlier, which was a Paint-A-Pet, a small statue of a dog which could be painted. Ava said she wanted to make it purple. Dave, vice president of the library's board, and Karen said Mia and Ava are big fans of the library and wanted to come to the bingo game, especially when they were told Schwartzwalder would be there.

"It's just a nice way to spend an afternoon," Karen said.

As the game was ending, Schwartzwalder thanked the participants for coming, noting that the library hasn't held the New Year's Bingo event in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having the event again "feels really great."

"I hope you all have a great new year!" she said.

As Neil and Christine Strodel were getting their grandchildren ready to leave, Neil talked about why he and his wife wanted to take the children to the event.

"It's just an opportunity for the grandparents to get the kids together and just have some fun and relate to them on their level," he said.

After the children and their accompanying adults cleared out of the room, Schwartzwalder said she thought the event went well. Andrea Snyder, assistant director for the library, said she enjoys helping Schwartzwalder out on children's events and noted the various other activities at the library, including story time three times a week. Schwartzwalder noted she has two stepchildren and it can be difficult to find free family events in the area and said she was happy the library was able to hold the annual New Year's Bingo event in-person again.

"It's just fun. I feel like lots of people come to the library and expect a very structured, school-like program, but this is just fun. There's still learning involved, where you're watching your letters and your numbers and following directions and doing all of that, but it's a fun program," she said.