Children take to the skies at Young Eagles Day in Weedsport

WEEDSPORT — Christopher Barbaro got his pilot's license before he got his driver's license.
Christopher, 17, is a licensed single-engine airplane pilot. On Saturday morning, he was able to take his cousin Colton McDonald flying in Christopher's dad's small airplane as a part of Young Eagles Day, in which children 8 to 17 are able to ride in a small airplane for free. Similar events were taking place across the country.
Minutes before he and Colton, 13, of Sennett, were about to take off, Christopher was grinning from ear to ear at Whitford's Airport in Weedsport. He said he loves flying, as he has flown since he was 13 and has "about 200 hours under my belt." He has had his license for about a year now. Before they started, Colton said he was feeling good about the experience.
As Colton was seated in the plane, Christopher talked about why he believes young people should take up flying.
"In my experience (with) this, people say, it's always, 'I wish I flew,' or 'I wish I could have done that,'" Christopher said. "This Young Eagle program makes it so you can go out as a young child and experience that. I never got the opportunity of a Young Eagles flight, but it shows that with hard work at my age, you're licensed and you can do this and you can do something like that and it's very achievable."
Dan and Gail Rizzo, Colton's grandparents, marveled as their grand-nephew and grandson took to the skies. Dan Rizzo, who served in the U.S. Army, said he regrets never getting his pilot's license, and was proud of Christopher. Rizzo said it was possible that Colton might become interested enough to get his own license. Rizzo said Young Eagles Day was "a great program."
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 107, out of Marcellus, was sponsoring the Weedsport event. Jack Haggerty, a pilot and Young Eagles flight coordinator for Chapter 107, said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that Young Eagles Day, which is international, was created by the aircraft association in 1992. The pilots operating the planes for the Weedsport event are all members of the organization and were volunteering their time, Haggerty said.
Haggerty said many of the children who participate in the event have never been in any kind of airplane before. When they're done, the children get a Young Eagles certificate and a book to help them learn to fly.
"We just love flying airplanes and we like sharing it. This particular age group is a good group to introduce it to," he said.
Haggerty said Saturday that the event got off to a slow start due to fog, so he was the only pilot who has able to get to the airport at first because he was only about three miles away. Later in the morning, the skies cleared, and he said the event was going well.
At one point, Mike Hansen and his grandson Nathan were out at the airport on chairs. Nathan turns 12 Sunday, so Mike took him for his birthday. Nathan said he flew to Florida while he was in third grade, but he had never flown in a small airplane before. Mike said that he thought the event would be a good opportunity for his grandson.
"You don't get to go up in a small airplane very frequently. I've never had the opportunity, so this is a great opportunity for him," Mike said.
Nathan said he was excited to soar.
"The human is built to see more things in life," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.