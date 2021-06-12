Children take to the skies at Young Eagles Day in Weedsport

WEEDSPORT — Christopher Barbaro got his pilot's license before he got his driver's license.

Christopher, 17, is a licensed single-engine airplane pilot. On Saturday morning, he was able to take his cousin Colton McDonald flying in Christopher's dad's small airplane as a part of Young Eagles Day, in which children 8 to 17 are able to ride in a small airplane for free. Similar events were taking place across the country.

Minutes before he and Colton, 13, of Sennett, were about to take off, Christopher was grinning from ear to ear at Whitford's Airport in Weedsport. He said he loves flying, as he has flown since he was 13 and has "about 200 hours under my belt." He has had his license for about a year now. Before they started, Colton said he was feeling good about the experience.

As Colton was seated in the plane, Christopher talked about why he believes young people should take up flying.

"In my experience (with) this, people say, it's always, 'I wish I flew,' or 'I wish I could have done that,'" Christopher said. "This Young Eagle program makes it so you can go out as a young child and experience that. I never got the opportunity of a Young Eagles flight, but it shows that with hard work at my age, you're licensed and you can do this and you can do something like that and it's very achievable."