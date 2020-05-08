Children's summer camps still in limbo in New York state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ALBANY — Maybe summer camps could have smaller group sizes or screen each child and staff each morning to ensure they are not potentially sick with coronavirus.

Or maybe sleepaway camps could open if they stay on the grounds and don't take trips or travel into the nearby town during the week.

Those are some of the ideas camps across New York and the nation are considering as they work with state and federal officials to determine whether they could safely open this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools and businesses across the U.S.

In New York, camp leaders are awaiting more guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Health on whether camps in at least some parts of the state could open in late June or into July and August.

It's still too soon to say.

Camps may be able to open safely if the virus' spread dissipates in the state, said Susie Lupert, executive director of the American Camp Association for New York and New Jersey.