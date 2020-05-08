Children's summer camps still in limbo in New York state

ALBANY — Maybe summer camps could have smaller group sizes or screen each child and staff each morning to ensure they are not potentially sick with coronavirus.
Or maybe sleepaway camps could open if they stay on the grounds and don't take trips or travel into the nearby town during the week.
Those are some of the ideas camps across New York and the nation are considering as they work with state and federal officials to determine whether they could safely open this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools and businesses across the U.S.
In New York, camp leaders are awaiting more guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Health on whether camps in at least some parts of the state could open in late June or into July and August.
It's still too soon to say.
Camps may be able to open safely if the virus' spread dissipates in the state, said Susie Lupert, executive director of the American Camp Association for New York and New Jersey.
"As we’re looking toward the governor to reopen the economy, it does provide an opportunity for us to say, ‘Look, we can do this safely for children. It’s critical to get parents back to work to get businesses reopen. You can’t have one without the other,'" Lupert said.
Neither the U.S Centers for Disease Control nor Cuomo have indicated the fate of camps this summer.
On Monday, he laid out a seven-step process that each of the 10 region of the state would need to meet before any business could reopen after a stay-at-home order expires May 15.
A reopening would start in the regions of New York where COVID-19 has slowed, and a reopening would start slowly in four phases — first with construction, then some retail, then restaurants and finally arts, entertainment, recreation and schools.
Camps would likely fall into phase 4, meaning they could be one of the last places in a region to open.
The phased reopening will consider certain daycare and "what kinds of child care will be provided," said Cuomo's budget director Robert Mujica at a briefing April 30.
He said part of that decision will be whether camps can "open for the purpose of providing child care to the extent that we're putting people back to work in a limited basis. But those are part of those discussions right now."
New York has been the epicenter of the virus in the nation, with nearly 20,000 deaths and 316,000 cases, mainly in the New York City area.
State Health Department spokeswoman Jill Montag said: “The opening of children’s camps this summer season is under consideration, and any decisions made will be part of the comprehensive plan to lift the Governor’s PAUSE order.”
Lupert said opening camps should be an important part of the discussion: If people are going back to work, they need camps for their kids.
Schools in New York are likely closed until the fall, and Cuomo has talked regularly about the importance of having places for children when the economy reopens for more than just essential businesses.
"We think that we can provide something really critical this summer if we feel like we can get kids and grown ups, because there’s a lot of staff there, safely through the day," Lupert said.
On Tuesday, the American Campers Association put out an outline of how it could reopen, with ongoing testing and screening of campers and staff, ways to ensure hand washing and social distancing, and new sanitary standards for dining areas.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, has called on Cuomo to provide more guidance to counties and municipalities.
Many towns run their own summer camps and are uncertain how to proceed, as are camps that draw kids from across the Northeast and beyond.
And many sleepaway camps hire foreign students as counselors, which has been on hold because of travel restrictions.
“The North Country is home to many summer camps that attract families from afar and serve as economic drivers for our communities,” Stefanik said in a statement.
