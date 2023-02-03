Just a few hours after responding to a large barn fire in the village of Moravia, firefighting crews in southern Cayuga County were back out in the cold air battling chimney fires on Thursday night.

A fire on Church Street in the village of Moravia broke out just before noon, with a barn located behind a house getting destroyed but firefighters able to prevent its spread to other structures.

Later the same day around 6:30 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Main Street in Locke, with fire departments from Locke, New Hope, Moravia, Genoa, Groton, Sempronius, Fleming and Owasco, along with Fourtown Ambulance, called to respond. That fire was brought under control quickly enough that another crew that had started to respond from Scipio Fire Department was told it could turn around.

This proved to be fortunate in multiple ways, because about 30 minutes later, another fire in a chimney was reported on Black Street in Scipio, said Scipio Fire Chief Tim Weir.

This fire was larger than the one in Locke as it spread to an attached garage.

Departments contributing to that response include Scipio, Poplar Ridge, Union Springs, Locke, King Ferry, Aurora, Long Hill, Fleming, Genoa, Moravia, Aurelius and Southern Cayuga Ambulance.

Weir said firefighters worked quickly to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading into the residential area of the house. He estimates that about 90% of the house was spared from the fire, although there was smoke and water damage sustained.

"It wasn't a total loss," he said. "We considered it a win for the fire services."

Rapidly dropping temperatures also presented a challenge on Thursday night, although the fire was put out before high winds and snow squalls began. Weir said the weather deteriorated just as they were wrapping up at the scene.

"The ride home was treacherous," he said.

Weir praised the work of all area firefighters. Some departments in the center of the county had also responded to a fire the night before in the town of Ira.

"We've been getting beat up," he said.

